A one-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and strangled in Haryana’s Panchkula, and his body was recovered late Saturday night from bushes near Sukhomajri village.

In a shocking incident, a one-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and strangled in Haryana’s Panchkula, and his body was recovered from bushes near Sukhomajri village late Saturday night. Police have identified the accused as Ajay, a resident of Pinjore and arrested him. The child’s mother, Rivansh’s mother, is also being questioned over her possible involvement. Probe revealed that Ajay and child's mother had recently connected on Instagram and had been meeting for some time.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The toddler went missing on Saturday morning after being taken from a creche in Sector 12-A. The accused allegedly posed as the child’s father to gain custody, without raising immediate suspicion.

A murder case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS. Police are scanning CCTV footage from surrounding areas to reconstruct the accused’s movements. Forensic experts and crime teams have inspected the spot where the body was found and collected crucial evidence.

The child’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death, while probe is on to determine the motive behind the killing.