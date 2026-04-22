Haridwar Bulldozer Action: Illegal Structure Demolished in Anti-Encroachment Drive
The Haridwar district administration carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Suman Nagar, demolishing an alleged illegal structure built on government land. The action was conducted under official supervision, sending a strong message against unlawful construction and reinforcing strict enforcement of land regulations in the area.
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