A retired Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain was allegedly attacked with an iron rod by a parking attendant in Gurugram. The incident, which left the officer seriously injured, occurred after an altercation over parking his vehicle.

A retired Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain was allegedly attacked with an iron rod at a parking lot in Gurugram following an altercation with a parking attendant, leaving him seriously injured, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 pm on September 10 in the Sector 65 police station area when retired IAF officer Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta went to a restaurant at Magnum Global Park with his family. According to his complaint, retired Group Captain Gupta dropped off a family member near the restaurant and proceeded towards the parking area to park his vehicle.

Police Launch Investigation

Gurugram Sector 65 Station House Officer (SHO) Rambir said police were informed about the incident and visited the hospital to record Gupta’s statement. “The incident occurred around 8 pm on September 10. The retired officer had gone to a restaurant in the Sector 65 police station area for dinner with his family. He dropped off a family member near the restaurant and proceeded to the parking area to park his vehicle,” the SHO said.

The officer said an altercation allegedly broke out between retired Group Captain Gupta and the parking attendant over the positioning of the vehicle, following which the attendant allegedly struck him on the head and hand.

Police said retired Group Captain Gupta was not in a condition to give his statement when officers reached the hospital. He told police that he would record his statement at the police station once he was fit. However, he had submitted a written complaint on the day of the incident.

The SHO said a case was being registered and further investigation was underway. (ANI)