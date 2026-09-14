BJP national president Nitin Nabin offered prayers at the party headquarters on Ganesh Chaturthi, wishing for national prosperity. Senior leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Bansuri Swaraj also extended greetings on the ten-day festival.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, BJP national president Nitin Nabin offered prayers and performed aarti at the party headquarters, extending greetings to the citizens and expressing hope for happiness and enthusiasm in everyone's lives.

Speaking to reporters after the puja, Nabin said, "First of all, warmest greetings and congratulations to all countrymen on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Shri Ganesh always bring auspiciousness into everyone's life, and as the nation moves forward successfully under the leadership of our Prime Minister, I pray that happiness, enthusiasm, and celebration abide in every individual's life...May Lord Shri Ganesh's blessings continue to be showered upon us, upon the BJP family, and upon all the people of our nation."

Senior BJP Leaders Extend Greetings

Several senior BJP leaders also offered their greetings on the occasion. Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted citizens across the nation, praying for happiness, prosperity, and well-being in everyone's lives. Taking to social media platform X, the Home Minister invoked the blessings of the deity to mark the beginning of the ten-day festival. "Ganpati Bappa Moraya! Heartfelt wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesha's blessings bring happiness, prosperity, and auspiciousness to everyone's lives," Shah posted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended warm greetings to the nation, noting that the worship of the 'Vighnaharta' (remover of obstacles) reinforces the cultural ethos of harmony and mutual cooperation in society. "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the sacred festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, dedicated to the worship of the obstacle-remover and auspiciousness-bestower, Lord Ganesh Ji. Lord Ganesh Ji is the symbol of knowledge, wisdom, prosperity, and auspicious beginnings. This sacred festival inspires us to remain connected to our eternal culture and traditions, and to further strengthen the spirit of unity, harmony, and cooperation in society," Singh said.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj offered prayers at Sarojini Nagar's Vinayak Mandir in the national capital on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed for the removal of obstacles from the lives of people and for India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

Ganesh Chaturthi, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers, and community festivities. (ANI)