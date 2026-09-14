Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family at his ancestral residence in Kothambi village, performing traditional rituals and praying for the happiness and prosperity of the state while extending greetings to the people.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by performing traditional rituals with his family at his ancestral residence in Kothambi village, extending greetings to people on the occasion and praying for the happiness and prosperity of the state. CM Sawant performed the sacred Ganesh Puja at his traditional home in Kothambi village along with his family members and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha.

While speaking to ANI after performing puja, Sawant said, "Today is Ganesh Chaturthi; Ganesh Chaturthi is the best day for all Indians. Ganesh Chaturthi itself is 1.5 days long, 5 days long, 7 days long and with great enthusiasm, everyone worships Lord Ganesha in their traditional family on the occasion of Chaturthi. I have also performed Ganesh Puja at my traditional home in Kothambi village. I wish all Goans on the Chavath (Ganesh Chaturthi) festival."

Significance of the Festival and Prayers for Goa

Highlighting the significance of the festival, Sawant said, "Ganpati means the giver of happiness and the remover of sorrows and all obstacles. He is the God who brings happiness and prosperity and removes sorrows."

"Today, Ganpati has come to my house and gives blessings to all the people. The days are spent seeking darshan of Ganapati. This is the happiness and prosperity of every Goan. May the tradition of prosperity continue," he added.

The Goa Chief Minister further said he sought blessings from Lord Ganesha to continue serving the people and the state. "I seek blessings from God and pray that I get the opportunity to continue this service to Lord Ganpati and service to Goa. May Lord Ganpati bless everyone. I want to wish everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi," he said.

Grand Celebrations Across Goa

Sawant also highlighted the grand celebrations of Ganesh Utsav in Goa and said idols of Lord Ganesha are worshipped in every household. "Ganesh Utsav is a very big festival in Goa. Ganesh idols are worshipped in every home. I extend my best wishes to everyone on this Ganesh Utsav. In every home of Goa, a grand celebration is held with Ganesh Utsav for five days, seven days, and even four days. On behalf of the Goa government and on my own behalf, I extend my best wishes to everyone for Ganesh Chaturthi," he said.

He added, "Ganpati is the giver of happiness and remover of sorrows. He is a deity who bestows happiness upon everyone and removes sorrows from everyone. On this occasion, I pray to God for the happiness and prosperity of Goa."

Sawant also invited devotees to attend the Ganesh Puja held at his residence every year and extended greetings to people on the auspicious occasion. "Because Ganpati is present at my home for one and a half days every year, I wish everyone the very best. I am extending an invitation to this Ganesh Puja. Once again, I extend my best wishes to all Ganesh devotees on this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," he said.

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense religious fervour and grand enthusiasm across the country on Monday, with massive congregations of devotees thronging iconic pandals and temples. The festival, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers, and community festivities.

Traditional, Nature-Based Festivities

Furthermore, CM Sawant's wife Sulakshana Sawant also spoke about the traditional celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi in Goa, saying that the festival involves the use of natural materials. "Even at home, there is an 11-day celebration. I am very happy to tell you that in Goa, we see that everything that comes from nature is used here. Matoli, which is especially seen in Goa, uses many leaves and fruits from the forests of Goa," she said.

She also extended greetings to devotees, saying, "I once again wish all Ganesh devotees a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

(ANI)