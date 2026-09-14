Delhi Police recovered Rs 3 lakh in Indian and US currency left in a cab by a South African delegate. The team from Barakhamba Road police station traced the cab and returned the money just 30 minutes before the delegate's scheduled flight.

Delhi Police recover Rs 3 lakh left in cab by foreign delegate

A team from the Barakhamba Road police station in the national capital swiftly tracked down a cab and recovered approximately Rs 3 lakh in Indian and US currency left behind by a South African delegate, officials said. The delegate's money was returned to him 30 minutes before his scheduled departure, Delhi Police said on Monday.

According to Delhi Police, prompt coordination enabled the personnel to locate the vehicle, secure the misplaced cash, and safely hand it over to the foreign delegate in the nick of time.

"Team of @DCPNewDelhi PS Barakhamba Road swiftly traced a cab and recovered approximately Rs 3 lakh in Indian & US currency left behind by a South African delegate. Through coordination, the cash was recovered & handed over to the delegate just 30 minutes before his scheduled flight. A timely effort ensuring a safe recovery and a smooth departure from India," the Delhi Police stated on X on Monday.

Unidentified body found in Swaroop Nagar

Meanwhile, an unidentified body bearing visible injury marks on the neck and chest was recovered from an open field in the Swaroop Nagar area of Delhi, police said on Monday.

According to Delhi Police officials, the body was spotted on Sunday and is estimated to be approximately two to three days old.

The police have sent the body for a postmortem examination to ascertain the cause and time of death.