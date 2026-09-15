Maharashtra Minister Ashish Jaiswal accused the MVA of spreading "false rumours" over the Maratha reservation issue. He said the govt followed the law, while activist Manoj Jarange Patil issued an ultimatum, threatening a fast unto death in Mumbai.

MVA spreading 'false rumours', creating chaos: Jaiswal

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Jaiswal on Tuesday accused Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders of spreading "false rumours" and creating chaos over the Maratha reservation issue, asserting that the state government has followed constitutional provisions and legal procedures in addressing the community's demands.

Responding to Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil's ultimatum to the Maharashtra government, Jaiswal said that the state is governed according to the Indian Constitution and that established systems regarding caste certificates and their validity are already in place. "Our country and our state are governed according to the Indian Constitution. There are various systems in place, along with different rulings from the High Courts and the Supreme Court. Based on these rulings, there are established rules regarding who can issue caste certificates, the standard operating procedures, their validity, and the courts involved. All these systems are already in place," Jaiswal told reporters. "Yet, people are spreading false rumours against the government. The Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders are creating this kind of chaos against a government that has actually given the Maratha community the justice that the Aghadi never did," he added.

'Opposition damaging state's image'

Jaiswal further alleged that opposition leaders were making irresponsible statements and damaging the image of Maharashtra. "By making irresponsible statements that do not suit Maharashtra’s culture, they are damaging the image of the state. Honestly, it appears to me that they have been rattled. They are doing all this out of prejudice and sheer malice. The Maratha community and the people of Maharashtra understand this. That is why I feel it is simply not right for Jarange Patil to continue trying to create chaos in the state," he said.

Activist issues ultimatum to government

Meanwhile, activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Sunday issued an eight-day ultimatum to the Maharashtra government, warning that he would launch an indefinite fast unto death at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on September 19 if the community's reservation demands were not fulfilled.

Speaking to ANI in Jalna, Jarange Patil said the agitation would move to Mumbai if the government failed to act within the deadline. "The government has eight days left. If the Maratha community's demands are not met within this period, I will sit on a fast unto death at Mumbai's Azad Maidan at 10 AM on September 19. Whatever happens next will take place in Mumbai. The government shows no regard for the issues faced by poor Marathas," he said.

On September 4, a state government delegation met Jarange Patil on the sixth day of his indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district and appealed to him to call off his agitation. However, the activist remained firm on his demands. The delegation comprised Maharashtra Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Uday Samant, Makarand Aaba Patil, and BJP MLA Prasad Lad. During the meeting, the ministers held detailed discussions with Jarange Patil regarding various key demands of the Maratha community.