Gujarat has become India's leading state in yoga, boasting the highest number of teachers and classes. Ahead of International Yoga Day 2026, it runs over 4,985 free classes for nearly 5 lakh daily practitioners, as per the State Yoga Board.

In the run-up to International Yoga Day 2026, Gujarat has achieved a remarkable milestone in the field of yoga. Chairperson of the Gujarat State Yoga Board, Seeshpal Rajput, stated that under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat has emerged as the State with the highest number of yoga teachers and yoga classes in the country.

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He added that more than 4,985 free yoga classes are currently being conducted across the State, with an estimated 4 to 5 lakh citizens practising yoga daily. Rajput stated that Gujarat has played a leading role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming yoga into a global people's movement.

Building a Robust Yoga Ecosystem

He said that yoga activities have witnessed unprecedented expansion in the State following the establishment of the Gujarat State Yoga Board. Today, yoga has evolved into a way of life for people across all age groups and professions, including children, youth, women, entrepreneurs, government officials and other citizens.

Over the past six years, the Gujarat State Yoga Board has established a robust yoga education ecosystem by training more than 1.50 lakh certified yoga instructors across the State. To further strengthen yoga training and outreach, 750 yoga coaches have been permanently appointed to provide quality guidance to citizens, a release said.

Widespread Outreach and Health Initiatives

As part of the State-wide health awareness campaign, more than 8.04 lakh citizens participated in 763 yoga camps organised during 2026. Since 2020, over 12.17 lakh people have taken part in 'Yoga Samvad' programmes conducted across the State.

To promote healthy lifestyle habits among children and youth, more than 76,000 students have participated in free Summer Yoga Camps organised over the last four years. Likewise, under the "Medasvita Mukt Gujarat Abhiyan", more than 25,000 citizens have participated in special yoga camps and taken a pledge to adopt healthier lifestyles to combat obesity.

Rajput further stated that guided by the vision of "Har Ghar Yoga" and "Niramay Gujarat", the Gujarat State Yoga Board has successfully expanded the reach of yoga to every district, taluka and village across the State. (ANI)