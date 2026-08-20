A petrol pump employee in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, was robbed at machete point by three men on a two-wheeler in an incident captured on viral CCTV footage. The video sparked widespread concern over the safety of night-shift workers, leading to the swift arrest of two suspects by the police, while a search for the third continues.

A shocking incident emerged from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, where a petrol pump on-duty employee was allegedly robbed by three men on a two-wheeler with a machete during the early morning hours.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), three men can be seen threatening a petrol pump employee, who was visibly terrified after two of the suspects brandished a weapon, looted cash from the station, and swiftly fled the scene, leaving the employee helpless and raising serious concerns over night-shift security at fuel stations.

This was one of the recent incidents of criminal activity reported in Tamil Nadu, amid growing concerns over the safety of workers at establishments operating during late-night hours. The state has reportedly witnessed several incidents of robbery and violent crime, with police taking preventive measures to curb criminal activities and maintain law and order.

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How Did the Shocking Petrol Pump Robbery Unfold in Madurai?

In a viral video, a petrol pump employee was seen pouring fuel into a customer's vehicle before the situation suddenly turned menacing as the three individuals confronted him directly. As the employee was pouring fuel into the bike, one of the suspects dropped a machete on the floor, picked it up, and immediately threatened the worker by taking money from his pocket.

Then, another suspect brandished a separate weapon and cornered the terrified worker, aggressively demanding money. The suspects were not willing to leave the on-duty employee until he handed over all the cash he had, following which the trio fled the spot on their two-wheeler.

The employee, who apparently works at Indian Oil, was left shaken after the three suspects fled the spot with the stolen cash. He appeared to have given all the cash he had for the sake of He appeared to have given all the cash he had for the sake of his safety, as the armed suspects threatened him during the robbery. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera at the petrol pump.

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According to the report by The Hindu, the shocking incident took place in Nagamalai Pudhukottai, which is located on the outskirts of Madurai. Following the incident, the police have already made arrests of two suspects, Mahalingam and Muthu Ilagovan, while intensifying the hunt for the third absconding accomplice, Ashok

The CCTV footage has apparently helped the police identify the culprits and crack down on the robbery within hours, bringing some relief to locals and highlighting the need for a robust surveillance system at fuel stations across the region.

Madurai Robbery Leaves Netizens Shocked

The viral video of three men threatening the petrol pump employee with weapons left netizens shocked, with many users on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), expressing concerns over the safety of workers during late-night shifts.

Taking to their X handles, many users condemned the brazen robbery and called for stronger security measures to protect petrol pump employees working during late-night and early-morning hours. Others raised concerns over the vulnerability of the employees working at petrol pumps, while some praised the police for making swift arrests.

However, some users expressed relief that the employee escaped unharmed, while others called for stricter action against the accused to prevent such incidents from recurring.

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Reportedly, Nagamalai Pudhukottai Police Station registered a case based on a complaint filed by the petrol bunk manager, Santhanakaruppu, and launched an intensive search to nab the remaining accused.

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