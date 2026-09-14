India's Power Ministry has approved the export of up to 654 MW of electricity to Nepal until December 31. This move aims to help Nepal manage power shortages caused by devastating floods that damaged its hydropower infrastructure.

India Approves Power Export to Flood-Hit Nepal

The Ministry of Power has approved the export of up to 654 MW of electricity to Nepal from September 13 to December 31 to help the neighbouring country meet its power requirements following damage to hydropower infrastructure caused by recent devastating flash floods.

The approval allows power export for 18 hours a day, from 0000 hours to 1800 hours, to the Nepal Electricity Authority, the Ministry of Power said.

According to the Ministry, up to 600 MW of power can be exported through the Muzaffarpur-Dhalkebar 400 kV D/c line, while up to 54 MW can be exported through the Tanakpur-Mahendranagar 132 kV S/c line.

"The quantum of power to be exported from January 2027 will be reviewed in December 2026," the Ministry of Power said in a release.

The Ministry said the recent floods in Nepal have caused significant damage to hydropower infrastructure, reducing the country's domestic power generation capacity and creating an additional requirement for electricity. "The approval will help Nepal meet its power requirements during this difficult period and further strengthen the close and longstanding energy cooperation between India and Nepal," the Ministry said.

Ongoing Humanitarian Assistance

The Ministry further said that India remains committed to supporting Nepal and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the nepal floods reached 1,385, while 5,130 people remain missing, according to the latest Search, Rescue and Relief update issued by Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on September 11.

Against the backdrop of the mounting toll, India has continued to support Nepal's rescue, relief and forensic operations, with an eighth Indian Air Force flight carrying humanitarian assistance reaching Kathmandu earlier.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India has expedited the delivery of relief supplies, specialised equipment and expert personnel through eight special flights since August 26, sending more than 130 tonnes of relief material to Nepal.

India has also deployed 54 expert personnel to support Nepal's ongoing rescue, relief and forensic operations, the MEA said in a statement issued on September 9. The assistance includes standard relief supplies such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines, besides specialised equipment for tunnel and mud rescue operations, DNA profiling and other emergency requirements.