A 29-year-old techie quit his Rs 50 lakh-per-year job without another offer to take a career break and travel solo. His trip to Hampi gave him space to reflect on his professional future, interact with locals and seek clarity about his next move.

Quitting a well-paying job without another offer lined up can be a daunting decision, but one 29-year-old professional has chosen to step away from his Rs 50 lakh-per-annum job and take some time to reassess his career. Instead of immediately searching for another role, he opted for a solo trip to Hampi in Karnataka to clear his head, slow down and think about what he wants to do next.

The professional shared his experience on social media, explaining that he quit his job without a new offer in hand because he needed a mental breather. His solo trip to Hampi, he said, gave him the space and peace he needed to reflect on his professional future.

Why He Chose Hampi For A Solo Trip

Describing Hampi as a serene destination, he said the historic town's natural beauty and relatively quiet atmosphere made it an ideal place to take a break.

He noted that the destination has hardly any party scene, while its cafes and relaxed environment added to the experience. For two days, he drove around the area alone, stopping at small shops for tea along the way.

During the trip, he also interacted with people he met along the way. These conversations gave him an opportunity to share stories and understand the everyday experiences, ideas and challenges faced by people living in smaller cities.

Seeking Clarity After Quitting His Job

The 29-year-old acknowledged that he is currently stepping into the unknown after leaving his job without another offer.

However, he hopes that taking a break and travelling alone will help him gain the clarity he needs to make decisions about his professional career.

His experience also highlights how solo travel can provide people with an opportunity to disconnect from their regular routines, reflect on their priorities and consider their next steps.

How Did Social Media React?

The post received several supportive responses from social media users, with many relating to the decision to take a career break and travel.

One user commented: "this honestly sounds like such a refreshing way to take a step back.....must have taken a lot of courage indeed!"

Second user commented: "Did the same thing! This is my 8th month solo travelling after quitting my job. Have travelled across 25+ Destinations across the country right from Himachal to Kerala/Tamil Nadu. I can call this one of my best decisions ever. Also, our country is soo soo beautiful, the places, the people, the food, the culture!"

Third user commented: "Quit my job as well, it’s extremely liberating."

For the professional, the Hampi trip is not simply a holiday. It is a pause between chapters as he takes time to reflect, recharge and figure out what comes next in his career.