A Bengaluru woman rejected a marriage proposal from a man earning Rs 2 lakh monthly. The deal-breaker was his condition that she must quit her job after marriage. Valuing her career and financial independence, she refused the offer.

A Bengaluru woman’s decision to reject a prospective marriage match despite his Rs 2 lakh monthly salary has sparked a lively discussion online after she revealed the reason behind her choice: he wanted her to quit her job after marriage.

The woman shared her experience online, explaining that the man appeared to be a financially attractive match and earned around Rs 2 lakh every month. However, his income was not enough to convince her to compromise on something she considered important—her career and financial independence.

According to the viral account, the issue arose when the prospective groom made it clear that he expected her to leave her job after marriage. For the Bengaluru woman, this condition became a deal-breaker. Rather than accepting the proposal because of his salary and financial stability, she chose to turn it down.

Check the viral post here:

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Her story quickly drew attention on social media, with many users discussing whether a high income can compensate for differences in expectations about marriage and a partner's career. The post triggered wider conversations around changing attitudes towards working women, financial independence and the importance of discussing expectations before marriage.

Several social media users supported the woman’s decision, arguing that a person's career is more than just a source of income. For many, work represents independence, personal growth, professional identity and the freedom to make financial decisions. They said expecting a partner to give up a career should be a matter of mutual choice rather than a condition imposed before marriage.

Others pointed out that the disagreement highlighted a fundamental incompatibility rather than a question of who was right or wrong. A person who prefers a partner to stay at home and another who wishes to continue working may simply have different expectations about married life.

The viral discussion also raised questions about how couples should approach financial arrangements after marriage. While some families may prefer a single-income household, others value dual careers and shared financial responsibilities. Social media users stressed that such issues should be discussed openly before committing to marriage to avoid conflict later.

The Bengaluru woman's decision resonated with many because it challenged the assumption that a high salary automatically makes someone an ideal marriage match. Her story underlined that financial security is only one part of a relationship, while compatibility, mutual respect and support for each other's personal choices can matter just as much.