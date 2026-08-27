India has promised all possible help to Nepal after devastating flash floods on the Bhotekoshi river left hundreds dead and missing. 288 Indian nationals are uncontactable, and India has sent humanitarian aid and set up emergency helplines.

India will make every possible effort to help Nepal amid the flood-related situation in the neighbouring country, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Thursday, expressing concern over the devastation.

Speaking to ANI in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, Singh said, "It is very sad, and every possible effort is underway. India will make every possible effort to help its friendly country."

Devastating Flash Floods Wreak Havoc

A sudden mid-morning flash flood on the Bhotekoshi river, wreaked havoc across three districts in Nepal on Wednesday, leading to loss of lives and many people missing, including foreign tourists, and sweeping away private and public property in one of the country's worst disasters in recent years.

As per Nepalese officials, the flood hit the main market area of the district on Wednesday at around 9 am (local time) before moving towards Syaphrubesi and downstream, it devoured almost everything in its path along the river, including people, animals, buildings and public infrastructure, according to Nepalese publication, The Kathmandu Post.

Rescue Efforts and Impact on Indian Nationals

All agencies of Nepal's government, including the Army, Police and armed forces, are working closely to carry out rescue operations following devastating flash floods along the Tibet-Nepal border, Deputy Consul General at the Consulate General of Nepal in Kolkata, Deepesh Lekhak, said today.

Two hundred and eighty eight Indian nationals remain uncontactable while around 200 Indians undertaking the Mansarovar Yatra have sought evacuation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, today said a large group from Sadhguru's Isha Foundation also remains untraceable in the Himalayan nation, while 21 people from Tamil Nadu have been rescued. Several Indians also remain stranded on the Chinese side, he said.

Rising Death Toll and Missing Persons

According to the Nepal authorities, the death toll in the massive flash floods has risen to 258, with 910 people still missing, including 288 Indian nationals, in one of the country's worst disasters in recent years.

Emergency Helplines Activated

Multiple State governments and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu have activated emergency helplines. The disaster has damaged dozens of bridges and roads, while rescue and relief operations have been intensified by Nepal's security forces using helicopters and ground teams.

Medical assistance, temporary shelters, food, water and medicines are being provided to affected people.

The Embassy of India in Nepal has set up helpline numbers for assistance: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500, and +977 981 032 6117, which are also available on WhatsApp.

India Steps Up Humanitarian Assistance

India has stepped up humanitarian assistance for Nepal, with the Ministry of External Affairs stating that a second flight carrying 37.5 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, medicines and food packets has departed for the flood-hit country. (ANI)