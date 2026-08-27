Two tourists from Tiruchirappalli on a Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage have gone missing in Nepal floods. The families of Vimala Ravi (49) and another person have appealed to the Centre for help after losing contact for two days.

Two tourists from Tiruchirappalli who travelled to Nepal as part of a Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage group have gone missing following floods in the country, with their families making emotional appeals to the authorities for information about their whereabouts.

Vimala Ravi (49), a resident of Saraswathi Garden in Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli, had travelled to Nepal through a Chennai-based private travel agency along with a group of 49 people for the pilgrimage. According to the travel agency staff, Vimala Ravi had last contacted them and informed them that she was heading to the immigration office. Since then, there has been no information about her.

Family's Anxious Plea for Information

Her family members said they have been unable to establish contact with her for the past two days and urged the Central Government to intervene and provide details about her safety. Speaking to ANI, Vimala Ravi's brother Satheesh said, "My sister had gone to Nepal for the Kailash Yatra. She contacted us around 8 am yesterday and said that she was at the Chinese immigration office. After that, we have not been able to contact her. The Central Government should clearly inform us about what happened to her. Not being able to reach her for two days has caused great fear and anxiety among us."

Vimala Ravi's daughter Madhumitha said her mother had left for Nepal on August 14 and was expected to return home on Thursday. "It is extremely painful for our family that she has been caught in the floods. We have been unable to contact her for two days and are going through immense anguish," she said.

Vimala Ravi's husband Ravi said the travel agency informed the family that they were unable to establish contact with the entire group. "The travel agency has informed us that they are unable to establish contact with the entire group. We have no information about what has happened to my wife even at this moment. We appeal to the Central Government to immediately provide us with information about her condition," he said.

MEA Confirms Rescue, Assures Assistance

Meanwhile, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while briefing the media on Thursday, said the 21 rescued Indian nationals are from Tamil Nadu and had travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. "As of 1300 hours today, we have been able to rescue 21 Indian nationals. This group of 21 people are from Tamil Nadu," Jaiswal said.

He added that the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is in touch with the rescued group and has assured them of all possible assistance. "Our ambassador has spoken to people in the group and has assured all possible help. They are coming to Kathmandu, hopefully, and then arrangements will be made for their travel back home as soon as possible," he said.

The MEA has also received information about Indian nationals who undertook the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and are currently stranded on the Chinese side of the border. "Our embassy in Beijing is making all efforts for their safe evacuation. There are approximately 200 Indian nationals there who have sought our assistance for evacuation," Jaiswal said. (ANI)