Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla greeted the nation on Raksha Bandhan, describing it as a celebration of the pure bond between brothers and sisters, rooted in India's rich culture and family values. He highlighted its significance beyond a mere thread.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has greeted the people on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. In his message, Birla said, "Dear fellow citizens, brothers and sisters, Heartfelt greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the festival that celebrates the mutual love, affection, and trust between brothers and sisters."

'An Unbreakable Bond of Affection'

"This festival is a symbol of our country's rich culture, family values, and the unbreakable bonds of affection and belonging. Raksha Bandhan is not merely a festival of tying a sacred thread of protection; it is a celebration of trust, respect, love, and the lifelong commitment to stand by one another. The bond between a brother and sister is considered one of the purest relationships in the world. There is neither selfishness nor any condition attached to this relationship," he said.

"Every brother considers his sister's happiness, safety, and dignity his responsibility, while every sister sincerely prays for her brother's happiness, good health, success, and a bright future. This selfless affection strengthens our families and, in turn, makes our society stronger.

Protecting Dignity and Rights of Women

In our culture, the meaning of protection is not limited merely to ensuring the safety of sisters. It also represents a commitment to protecting the respect, dignity, rights, and dreams of women. Only when every daughter and every sister in society is safe, respected, and able to move forward with confidence will our nation become truly stronger and more empowered," he further said.

'Preserve Love, Trust, and Unity'

"In today's changing times, we should also resolve to always preserve love, trust, and open communication within our families. We should respect our elders, provide equal opportunities to our daughters, and further strengthen the spirit of brotherhood, harmony, and unity in society. These are our values, and these are the greatest strengths of India," he concluded the message.

About Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters. Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection.

On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind. This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 28.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts. (ANI)