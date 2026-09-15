Devotees thronged Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja pandal for Ganeshotsav, while over 35,000 women prayed in Pune. Hyderabad showcased an eco-friendly Ganesha-Varahi Devi idol, highlighting environmental consciousness and regional traditions.

Ganeshotsav Fervour in Mumbai and Pune

A sea of devotees converged at Mumbai's renowned Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Tuesday morning to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha as the ongoing ten-day Ganeshotsav celebrations gained momentum. The iconic pandal in central Mumbai's Lalbaug area witnessed queues of worshippers waiting patiently to catch a glimpse of the deity. Chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' echoed through the pandal as devotees offered traditional prayers.

Meanwhile, in Pune, over 35,000 women recited the Ganpati Atharvashirsha prayer at Shreemant Dagdusheth Ganapati Mandal.

Eco-Friendly Idol with Unique Theme in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, celebrations saw a distinct blend of environmental consciousness and regional tradition, with the Future Foundation Society unveiling an eco-friendly idol featuring Lord Ganesha seated on the lap of Goddess Varahi Devi at Lal Darwaza.

Bringing Varahi Devi's Blessings to Hyderabad

Explaining the inspiration behind this year's theme, Future Foundation Society President Sachin Chandan said the installation was conceptualized to offer local devotees an opportunity to seek the blessings of Goddess Varahi Devi without having to travel outside the state. "This year's Future Foundation Society's theme is 'Lord Ganesha sitting on the lap of Varahi Devi'... So many people don't get darshan of Varahi Devi in Hyderabad or Telangana. They go to Tamil Nadu or Coimbatore. That's the reason we have installed the Varahi Devi in the Lal Darwaza area," Chandan told ANI.

Eco-Friendly Craftsmanship from West Bengal

Highlighting the craftsmanship and ecological focus of the initiative, Chandan noted that the idol was sculpted entirely using eco-friendly materials by traditional artisans brought from West Bengal. "Every year, we install an eco-friendly Ganesha idol with a different theme. Work starts one month before, and the artists come from Kolkata. Six artists work day and night, and it takes shape after twenty to twenty-five days," he added.

Across cities, the ongoing Ganeshotsav festivities continue to showcase deep religious devotion, marked by massive public congregations, vibrant aartis, and artistic pandal installations. (ANI)