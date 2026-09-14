Congress leader Rajesh Thakur expressed scepticism over the 18th BRICS Summit, saying "only time will tell" if the government's statements yield results, as past outcomes were not "very positive", but hoped for beneficial implementation.

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur on Monday said that only "time will tell" whether the statements made by the BJP-led government during the 18th BRICS Summit held in New Delhi would translate into real results.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur expressed scepticism, claiming that past results from such events do not appear "positive". However, he added that if the work based on the statements is implemented, it would be beneficial for the people. "Whenever a summit like this is held, the statements made give the impression that everything is going well, and the things that are being said, if some of the numbers are implemented, will definitely be good. Only time will tell what we have gained from this...There have been many such summits, but when seen in the future, the results do not appear to be very positive. We hope that if they (the government) demonstrate the kind of work that they are saying, then there will definitely be benefits," Thakur said.

18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi

The two-day summit, held on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam, brought together leaders of the eleven-member BRICS grouping and partner countries.

PM Modi's Bilateral Engagements

From Russia and China to Iran and Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic calendar remained packed on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, with PM Modi holding 15 sit-down bilateral meetings with Heads of State and Heads of Government over the last three days. The meetings, held alongside the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, have been in addition to pull-aside interactions with various world leaders and leaders of international institutions, giving a broad sweep to India’s diplomatic engagement during its BRICS chairship. Among the most significant engagements were PM Modi’s meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, with discussions covering bilateral ties, regional conflicts, multilateral cooperation, border peace, maritime security and the priorities of the Global South.

New Delhi Declaration Adopted

The meetings came alongside the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, which expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for maximum restraint and avoidance of actions that could further aggravate the situation. The declaration called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and greater efforts through dialogue and diplomacy towards lasting peace, security and stability in the region. It also stressed the need to maintain the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy in accordance with international law.

Stance on Gaza and Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

On Gaza, BRICS called for the implementation of relevant UN General Assembly and UN Security Council resolutions, maintenance of a ceasefire and full and unhindered humanitarian access. The grouping also expressed deep concern over continued violence in Gaza despite the October 2025 ceasefire agreement and opposed policies aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinians. The declaration said a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved through peaceful means and fulfilment of the legitimate rights of Palestinians, including self-determination and return. (ANI)