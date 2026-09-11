Kristen Fischer, a foreigner in India for five years, shared ten things she loves about the country in a viral Instagram post. Her list praises India’s diverse food, child-friendly culture, and the kindness of its people. She also appreciates the accessible healthcare, strong community spirit, convenient transport, and sustainability practices.

After calling India home for the past five years, foreign resident Kristen Fischer has shared 10 things she particularly loves about living in the country. From India's diverse food and welcoming culture to its monsoons and vibrant festivals, her observations have sparked a lively conversation online.

Fischer shared her list in an Instagram post, offering a glimpse into the aspects of everyday life in India that have stood out during her time in the country. Her list covers food, family life, healthcare, community, transport, sustainability and celebrations.

1. Endless food choices: Fischer's first favourite thing about India is its incredible variety of food. She highlighted the richness of local cuisine and the fact that there is always something new to discover.

"With so many options and variety, there is always more to try and enjoy!" she said.

2. A child-friendly culture: As a mother of four young children, Fischer said she particularly appreciates the affection and warmth children receive in India.

"As a mom of 4 young kids, I love this so much," she wrote.

3. Unmatched warmth and kindness: The foreign resident also praised Indian hospitality, saying strangers have frequently gone out of their way to help her and her family.

"I have been blown away by the generosity and kindness of even complete strangers," she wrote.

Check the viral post here:

4. Health services: Fischer highlighted the accessibility and affordability of healthcare, saying people can often receive medical attention without lengthy delays.

"You can see a doctor at any time and get treated in a timely and affordable manner," she said.

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5. Strong sense of community: She also praised India's community spirit and the feeling of being supported and looked after by people around her.

6. A relaxed lifestyle: According to Fischer, everyday life in India can feel less rushed than she expected.

"Nobody is rushing, but instead takes life as it comes," she noted.

7. Convenient transport: Affordable and widely available transportation was another point on her list.

"I love the ease of getting around here," she added.

8. Indian monsoons: Fischer described India's rainy season as something particularly magical, highlighting the greenery, morning rain and family walks.

"The sound of rain in the morning, the green trees, and the joy of walking in the rain with my kids. It feels magical," she wrote.

9. Sustainability: She also admired what she described as India's culture of repairing, reusing and recycling items rather than immediately throwing them away.

"I love the culture of less waste," she said.

10. Festive celebrations

Her final favourite was India's colourful celebration culture, including weddings and Holi.

"Who doesn't love an elaborate Indian wedding or a fun and messy Holi celebration?" she stated.

Internet reacts

Fischer's post prompted several reactions, with some users adding their own reasons for appreciating India. One commenter wrote, "How you experience India as a Caucasian is very different from how a regular Indian does. India is very comfortable if you have the means."

Another user added, "Many to add, like UPI, 10-minute delivery makes life easier. Love your love for my country."

A third commenter praised India's inclusiveness, writing, "The wholehearted acceptance of people from other countries as one of our own, irrespective of religion."

The post has since sparked discussion about the different ways people experience India, with Fischer's observations highlighting aspects of Indian life that can leave a lasting impression on foreign residents.

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