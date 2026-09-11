Delhi Police have rolled out a comprehensive traffic management plan for the BRICS Summit 2026. This includes 22 diversion points to facilitate the movement of delegates and an advisory for the public to check routes before travelling.

With the BRICS business forum underway as part of the BRICS Summit 2026 in the national capital, Delhi Police have put in place a detailed traffic management plan, including 22 diversion points, to regulate vehicular movement during the movement of delegates between the airport, hotels and the Bharat Mandapam.

The main programme of the BRICS Summit will begin on September 12, with leaders expected to discuss initiatives of India's presidency and prospects for further strengthening the BRICS strategic partnership.

Police Detail Traffic Arrangements

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta told ANI that the traffic arrangements have been finalised in view of the movements expected during the summit. "The BRICS Summit has begun today. There will be movements from the airport to the hotel and from the hotel to the Bharat Mandapam. Accordingly, our traffic arrangement plan is ready," Gupta said.

He said traffic diversions would be implemented at 22 identified points to facilitate the movement of the summit-related convoys and manage public traffic. "We have 22 diversion points, from which we will divert the public. For the public, we have issued our advisory on social media," the Additional CP said.

Gupta urged commuters to check the traffic advisory before starting their journey and plan their routes accordingly. "Our appeal to the public is that people should plan their journey only after viewing the traffic advisory," he said.

The traffic arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth movement of BRICS delegates while minimising inconvenience to the general public during the summit.

Key Agenda for BRICS Summit

India's BRICS chairship has focused on strengthening international cooperation across trade, digital technology, finance, energy security and global governance reform.

The summit is expected to address resilient global supply chains, cross-border payment integration, greater use of national currencies, MSME development, digital trade and artificial intelligence. Energy security, climate resilience, development finance, expansion of the New Development Bank and reforms of multilateral financial and political institutions are also expected to feature prominently.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)