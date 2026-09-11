Telangana BJP MLAs held a tractor protest demanding the Fasal Bima Yojana. The party also accused Congress and BRS of disrupting the Assembly. Meanwhile, BRS alleged its MLAs were suspended to prevent them from raising a land deal issue.

BJP MLAs Protest for Crop Insurance Scheme

Telangana BJP MLAs on Friday organised a protest rally by driving tractors from the MLA Quarters to the Telangana Assembly, demanding that the state government implement the Fasal Bima Yojana for farmers. The protest was held amid the ongoing Assembly session, with BJP legislators using tractors to draw attention to their demand for the crop insurance scheme. The demonstration was aimed at pressing the state government to take steps towards implementing the scheme in Telangana. The BJP MLAs travelled from the MLA Quarters towards the Assembly as part of the protest, bringing the issue of farmers and crop insurance to the centre of their demonstration.

Parties Trade Barbs Over Assembly Proceedings

Earlier, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday accused both the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS of disrupting the ongoing Monsoon session of the state Assembly, accusing the two parties of trying to prevent discussions on key public issues. “The Monsoon session of the Telangana Assembly is witnessing no business because both the main opposition party and the Congress ruling party are abusing each other, both outside the House and inside it--not allowing the House to discuss the important subjects, including fee reimbursement,” Ramchander Rao said. He alleged that both Congress and BRS were deliberately avoiding a discussion on fee reimbursement and wasting public money and the Assembly's time. “Both are trying to ensure they don't discuss anything in the House,” the Telangana BJP chief said. Rao further alleged that the BRS was apprehensive that a discussion on various issues would expose its 10-year rule, while the Congress was concerned that its alleged corruption would come under scrutiny. “The BRS is also afraid that if these things are discussed, their ten-year rule will be exposed. Congress is also afraid that its corruption will be exposed,” he said.

BRS Alleges Suspension to Hide Land Deal

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday alleged that the Telangana government suspended BRS MLAs from the Assembly to prevent them from raising questions over an alleged Rs 200-crore land deal involving a company linked to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s brother. “They needed an excuse to expel us because they knew we would raise all these issues,” KTR said, alleging that the BRS legislators were raising questions on behalf of the people. KTR told ANI the party was preparing to question the Congress government over its “420 false promises” and the alleged allocation of valuable land to a company linked to the Chief Minister’s family. “They knew that we would raise questions on this matter. That is why they suspended us, and that is why we have come directly to the very land that was allotted to the shell company of the Chief Minister's brother today,” KTR said. He questioned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over the alleged land allocation and asked whether similar benefits would be extended to young entrepreneurs. “Today, if any youth in Telangana starts a company with a capital of Rs 1 lakh, will you also give them land worth Rs 200 crore?” he asked. (ANI)

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