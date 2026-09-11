A wild elephant in Assam’s Golaghat district had a terrifying encounter with discarded waste after a tractor tyre became lodged around its neck, leaving the animal in a potentially life-threatening situation.

A wild elephant in Assam’s Golaghat district had a terrifying encounter with discarded waste after a tractor tyre got stuck around its neck, leaving the animal in a potentially life-threatening situation. The elephant was eventually rescued by the forest department following hours of efforts.

The elephant was spotted wandering through a tea garden in Bokial, Numaligarh, apparently in search of food, with the heavy tyre hanging tightly around its neck. A video showing the distressed animal moving through the plantation has since gone viral on social media.

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Local residents reportedly suspected that the tyre became trapped around the elephant’s neck while it was moving through the area. The incident immediately raised fears for the animal’s safety, as the bulky tyre could have severely restricted its movement, caused painful injuries or even put its life at risk.

After being alerted, the Assam Forest Department’s frontline team launched a rescue operation. Following hours of careful and painstaking efforts, the team finally managed to remove the tyre and set the elephant free.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu also shared the rescue on X, describing the outcome as “a relief” while drawing attention to the dangers that discarded waste and abandoned objects can pose to wildlife.

“The incident also spotlights how discarded waste and abandoned items in and around forest areas can turn deadly for wildlife,” Sahu wrote, while praising the rescuers.