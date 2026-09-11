Panic grips several villages in Moradabad district as the Ramganga River's water level rises due to heavy rain. The flood-like situation has caused significant damage to crops and property, with estimated losses running into lakhs of rupees.

A flood-like situation has triggered panic in several villages of Moradabad district as the water level of the Ramganga River rises following heavy rainfall in the region, triggering widespread panic among residents. The affected areas showed floodwater inching closer to farmland and orchards, with villagers struggling to safeguard their crops and property.

Villagers Fight to Save Property

Many are tying trees together in an attempt to prevent them from being uprooted by the rising floodwaters. Describing the extent of the damage, a local resident said the flood has severely affected a mango orchard in the area. "This is a mango orchard. We tied trees to prevent them from uprooting. Many trees were already uprooted because of the flood, and it is still ongoing," the local said.

The resident further added, "The village was facing severe erosion earlier, but now that we've tied them up, it has slowed down a bit," the local added.

Massive Financial and Agricultural Losses

Elaborating on the financial toll, the villager said the flood has caused losses of lakhs of rupees. "We lost about 14-15 bighas of land, and the loss amounts to at least Rs 20-25 lakh," the resident said, adding that the heavy damage has left everyone struggling to recover.

The village is suffering massive damage. The crops are completely ruined; we are left with nothing," the local said, underlining the extent of agricultural devastation caused by the flooding.

Awaiting Official Assistance

Officials have not yet issued a formal statement on relief and rehabilitation measures for the affected villages. Local authorities are reportedly monitoring the river's water level amid concerns that continued rainfall could worsen the situation further.

Residents have appealed to the district administration for urgent assistance, including compensation for crop and land losses, as the threat of further erosion and flooding threatens large areas of the region. (ANI)