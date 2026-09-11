An Indian woman in Australia shared five surprising cultural differences. She noted that shops close early, around 5 PM, and that police patrol on horseback. In workplaces, she observed that everyone uses first names and that a healthy work-life balance is genuinely prioritized, discouraging long hours.

Moving to another country can come with a series of unexpected cultural differences, from everyday routines and workplace habits to how people interact with authorities and use public spaces. An Indian-origin woman living in Australia has now shared five things that initially surprised her after moving Down Under.

In an Instagram video, Disha Shah listed some everyday Australian practices that stood out to her because they are quite different from what many people are accustomed to in Indian cities. Her observations ranged from shopping hours and police patrols to workplace culture and public parks.

Shops close surprisingly early: One of the first things Shah highlighted was Australia's early retail closing hours. She said shops routinely shut by around 5 PM, something she found striking compared with Indian cities, where markets and stores often remain open much later.

However, one user offered a different perspective, writing: "Actually supermarkets are open 'till late, and shopping centres are open late Thursdays and Fridays. A lot of people work long hours; it depends on the type of job."

2: Police officers on horseback: Shah also said she was surprised to see mounted police officers patrolling busy city and downtown business districts. While she acknowledged that it is a normal sight in Australia, she wrote: "Completely normal here... but it still shocks me every time!"

Watch the viral video here:

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3: Everyone uses first names: Another cultural difference was the way people address one another. Shah noted that Australians generally do not use formal titles such as sir or ma'am when speaking to supervisors, doctors, teachers or elders.

"Everyone is on a first-name basis!" she wrote.

4. Work-life balance is taken seriously: Shah also pointed to Australia's workplace culture, saying that staying late at work is not treated as a badge of honour. Instead, employees are encouraged to value their personal time.

"Work-life balance is genuinely a priority here!" she wrote.

5. Public parks stand out: The fifth surprise was the quality of public outdoor spaces. Shah said neighbourhood parks often feature well-maintained playgrounds, clean restrooms, walking paths and free public barbecue stations.

"And the best part? Most of it is completely FREE and genuinely well maintained," she added.

Her observations prompted discussion on Instagram, with users sharing their own experiences and comparisons. One person pointed out that mounted police are also a familiar sight in parts of India, writing: "Police on horses? There is one place in India where it's common... Trivandrum. You can see them patrolling the city every night. They are called the Ashwarooda Sena or the Mounted Police."

Another user wrote, "It is not the government or the laws, but the people with discipline makes it possible." A third commenter added, "And employees are respected more and mental health is a genuine priority at work."

The post has sparked discussion about the everyday cultural differences Indians may encounter while living, studying or working in Australia.

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