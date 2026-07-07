Flight attendant Sushmita Nath orchestrated a heartwarming surprise for her parents by secretly serving on their flight. She had previously told them she was scheduled for a different route. A viral video captured their shocked and emotional reactions as they boarded the aircraft and saw her as part of the cabin crew.

A touching family reunion at 35,000 feet has captured hearts online after flight attendant Sushmita Nath surprised her parents by serving on the very flight they were travelling on—without giving them any hint beforehand. The emotional moment, shared on Instagram, has since gone viral, with viewers praising the thoughtful gesture and the bond between the family.

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Check the viral video here:

According to the viral post, Nath had deliberately told her parents that she would be operating a different flight. Unaware of her plan, they boarded their aircraft expecting a routine journey. Meanwhile, Nath waited near the aircraft entrance, trying to remain calm and professional while eagerly anticipating the moment her parents would walk in.

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The video captures the priceless reactions as her father steps inside the aircraft. Nath calls out to him, leaving him visibly surprised as he realises his daughter is part of the cabin crew. Moments later, her mother boards and reacts with disbelief, asking why she had lied about being on another flight. The emotional exchange quickly turned the ordinary journey into a cherished family memory.

Explaining the surprise, Nath said watching her parents realise she would be looking after them during the flight was one of the most rewarding moments of her career. She shared that her parents had always dreamed of seeing her become a cabin crew member and had supported her through every challenge. The surprise, she said, was her way of thanking them for believing in her and standing by her throughout her journey.

The heartwarming clip resonated with social media users, many of whom described it as wholesome and deeply emotional. Several viewers applauded Nath for creating a lifelong memory for her parents, while others admired the genuine pride visible on their faces.

As the video continues to gain traction online, it serves as a reminder that the most meaningful surprises are often the simplest ones—turning an ordinary flight into an unforgettable celebration of family, gratitude and love.

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