Content creator Mahek Dhameja shared a viral video about her ride with Chameli Haldar, a female Uber driver in Delhi. Haldar shared her story of resilience, discussing how she handles challenges, safety concerns, and won over her family to become an inspiration.

Content creator Mahek Dhameja recently shared a moving video detailing her encounter with a remarkably resilient female Uber driver in Delhi. After scheduling a ride, Dhameja was picked up by Chameli Haldar, who has completed over 6,000 rides in her seven-year career. During their journey, Haldar spoke openly about dealing with occasional unpleasant remarks from passengers, overcoming security concerns in the Delhi-NCR region, and successfully winning over her originally dubious relatives.

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The video opens with a text insert that reads, “I found the sweetest female Uber driver.”

Mahek Dhameja claimed that after hiring a cab in Delhi, she was picked up by a female driver named Chameli Haldar. During their voyage, the video producer questioned Haldar about her challenges as a female driver and how her family reacted to her occupation.

Haldar said that she has received unpleasant remarks from customers and others. However, she stated that she is unconcerned about them since she understands how to manage such circumstances. The driver also mentioned that Delhi-NCR is risky for women, which is why she drives the cab between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

She claimed that her family and spouse were originally opposed to her working as a taxi driver. They now commend her, though, particularly because she is the first member of her family to obtain a driver's license. Dhameja complimented Halder in the end of the video, saying, "Didi, aap inspiration ho."

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Internet Reacts

Someone wrote, "The way she proved everyone wrong with her actions is commendable; females in male-dominated fields will always remain my fav." Another person said, "Cheers to women who refuse to let outdated mindsets limit their potential. Here's to courage, strength, and change!"

A third person said, "Baddie!" A fourth said, "This is so inspiring." Many others commented to the message with heart emojis.