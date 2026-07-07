A woman's "Rent Me for a Day" social media post offering paid, non-romantic companionship has gone viral. Her service, detailed with a rate card for activities like coffee or attending events, sparked widespread online discussion and humor.

A social media post titled "Rent Me for a Day" has gone viral after a woman offered her time as a paid companion for a range of everyday activities, sparking widespread discussion and humorous reactions across the internet.

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The woman advertised herself as someone people could hire for non-romantic companionship, listing activities such as grabbing coffee, watching movies, shopping, attending family gatherings, visiting exhibitions, exploring new places or simply having someone to talk to. According to the post shared on X by user Nalini Unagar, the service was intended for individuals seeking company during routine outings or social events, rather than romantic relationships.

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The unusual concept quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many expressing curiosity about the idea while others responded with witty comments and memes. The post generated thousands of interactions as users debated whether such companionship services could become more common in urban areas where loneliness and busy lifestyles often leave people looking for social connections.

One of the most widely shared reactions came from a user who jokingly asked, "EMI available?" The light-hearted comment quickly gained traction and became one of the highlights of the discussion, reflecting the internet's trademark humour.

Other users praised the transparency of the service, noting that clearly defined boundaries and expectations differentiated it from traditional dating. Some also pointed out that similar companionship services already exist in countries such as Japan, where people can hire companions for social occasions, errands or conversations.

While the post amused many online, it also prompted conversations about changing social dynamics, the growing demand for companionship in fast-paced cities and the emergence of unconventional gig economy services. Supporters argued that such arrangements could help people who feel isolated or need company for specific events, provided the services are offered safely and consensually.

The viral post continues to attract attention across social media platforms, with users sharing humorous responses and debating whether paid companionship could become a mainstream service in India.