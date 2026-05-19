Tourist Dies in Tragic Elephant Camp Accident at Dubare, Karnataka | Heartbreaking Incident #Shorts

Tourist Dies in Tragic Elephant Camp Accident at Dubare, Karnataka
A 33-year-old tourist lost her life in a tragic accident at Dubare Elephant Camp in Kodagu, Karnataka. A clash between two elephants caused a temporary structure to collapse during the bathing session. Authorities are investigating the safety protocols at the popular tourist spot. Prayers for the departed soul. Safety first at wildlife experiences.
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