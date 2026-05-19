CM Yogi Attends Sundarkand Path at Brajesh Pathak’s Residence | Politics #Shorts

CM Yogi Attends Sundarkand Path at Brajesh Pathak’s Residence
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a Sundarkand recitation hosted by Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak at his official residence in Lucknow on the occasion of Jyeshtha month. Religious chants, devotional atmosphere and the presence of senior BJP leaders marked the spiritual gathering in the state capital.
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