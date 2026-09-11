A routine Class 10 lesson at a Hyderabad school quickly turned into a terrifying evacuation after a cobra slithered into the classroom, sending frightened students rushing for the exit.

A routine Class 10 lesson at a Hyderabad school quickly turned into a terrifying evacuation after a cobra slithered into the classroom, sending frightened students rushing for the exit. The alarming incident took place at Serenity School in Keesara, where students suddenly spotted the snake inside their classroom while their teacher was conducting a lesson. Panic erupted almost instantly, with students screaming and scrambling out of the room to safety.

As the commotion unfolded, the school management alerted a snake catcher to remove the reptile. Students were kept outside the classroom while efforts were made to locate and safely capture the cobra.

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Parents alleged that it was the third time a snake had entered the school premises and questioned the management over the safety and cleanliness of the campus and demanded immediate steps to prevent similar incidents.

Parents also urged the school authorities to pay greater attention to maintaining a safe and hygienic environment for students, alongside the institution's regular academic operations.