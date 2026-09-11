The CISF led a full-scale emergency mock drill at Kannur Airport, simulating an aircraft engine fire. The exercise, involving multiple state and airport agencies, tested emergency preparedness, response times, and inter-agency coordination.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday conducted a full-scale emergency mock exercise at Kannur International Airport, simulating an aircraft fire involving the No. 2 engine during pushback for take-off to assess emergency preparedness, response time and coordination among various agencies.

According to CISF, the exercise at ASG Kannur was conducted with the participation of CISF, Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) teams, Kerala Fire & Rescue Services, State Police, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL), medical teams and other stakeholders.

In a post on X, CISF wrote, "A Full Scale Emergency Mock Exercise–2026 was conducted at ASG Kannur, simulating an aircraft fire involving the No. 2 engine during pushback for take-off. CISF, ARFF, Kerala Fire & Rescue Services, State Police, AAI, KIAL, medical teams and other stakeholders participated to assess emergency preparedness, response time and inter-agency coordination." Full Scale Emergency Mock Exercise–2026 at Kannur International Airport A Full Scale Emergency Mock Exercise–2026 was conducted at ASG Kannur, simulating an aircraft fire involving the No. 2 engine during pushback for take-off. CISF, ARFF, Kerala Fire & Rescue Services, State… pic.twitter.com/wqNqYGWUDQ — CISF (@CISFHQrs) September 11, 2026

Drill Simulation and Response

During the simulated emergency, CISF Quick Reaction Team (QRT) personnel swiftly cordoned and secured the affected area, while ARFF teams undertook rescue and firefighting operations. Casualties were triaged during the exercise, and the seriously injured were evacuated for medical treatment as part of the simulated emergency response.

Post-Exercise Debriefing

The exercise was followed by a debriefing chaired by Kannur District Collector Vishnu Raj P., in the presence of Assistant Collector, Kannur, Swathi P., KIAL Managing Director C. Dinesh Kumar, Sr. Commandant/CASO Nitin Kumar Tyagi and other officers. A subsequent review session assessed the response of the participating agencies and identified areas for further improvement in future emergency response exercises.

CISF Launches Welfare Initiatives

Meanwhile, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday launched a series of initiatives aimed at skill development, educational support, and welfare of force families. Sanrakshika, the CISF Wives Welfare Association, launched the initiatives, which include the launch of a Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Skill Development Training Programme at eight locations, signing of an MoU with Drishti Group for concessional coaching for competitive examinations, and distribution of wheelchairs to Divyang wards of CISF personnel.

The programme was organised at the CISF Headquarters in Delhi and was attended by the force's Director General Praveer Ranjan, along with senior officers. (ANI)