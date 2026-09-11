Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari voted in the Jaipur municipal polls, appealing for a large public turnout. She, along with CM Bhajanlal Sharma and Minister Rathore, also praised PM Modi's leadership and the ongoing BRICS summit in Delhi.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Friday cast her vote for Ward 141 as Voting for the second phase of the municipal corporation elections in Rajasthan began in Jaipur. After voting, the Deputy Chief Minister appealed to the public to turn out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

'Voting is a Celebration of Democracy'

Addressing the media, Diya Kumari emphasised that voting is a celebration of democracy, and everyone should participate, noting enthusiasm among the public, with people stepping out of their homes and reaching polling stations since morning. She said, "...I feel there is great enthusiasm among the people, and everyone wants to exercise their fundamental right. I believe it is essential because while we often complain later that things aren't right, criticising this or that, we often fail to show up or cast our votes when the time actually comes.”

The Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister further remarked that while people complain when development work is not carried out, many fail to leave their homes, which is wrong. Everyone should step out and exercise their right to vote.

“I think it is crucial to cast your vote; you must go and vote. Once that is done, it is certainly the government's and the administration's job to work for you and resolve your issues. However, today is a very important day for voting across Rajasthan, so through this platform, I would like to appeal to everyone to go out and cast their vote," Diya Kumari said.

Leaders Praise BRICS Summit, PM Modi's Foreign Policy

Expanding on national achievements, Kumari welcomed the ongoing BRICS summit taking place in Delhi. She stated that hosting the summit is a matter of immense pride for the country, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with significantly strengthening India's foreign policy, global rapport, and international standing. "The fact that the BRICS summit is taking place in Delhi and that India has received this opportunity is a matter of pride for all of us. Prime Minister Modi has strengthened our foreign relations, our foreign policy, and India's rapport with world leaders. I believe India's image across the globe has improved tremendously. India has now emerged as a major global power and continues to achieve great things; I would attribute this entirely to Prime Minister Modi," she added.

CM, Ministers Urge Residents to Vote

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma took to X to appeal to the residents, describing the local polls as a festival of democracy. He urged residents and first-time young voters to step out in full strength, noting that every single vote strengthens the foundation. He wrote, “Let us all come together to ensure our participation in this grand festival of democracy and certainly exercise our right to vote. Each and every one of our votes strengthens the foundation for the development of our city, better facilities, and a bright future. Therefore, step out of your homes on voting day and make sure to cast your vote.”

Rajasthan Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also arrived at the polling station set up at Gurukul Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School on Sirsi Road to cast his vote in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation election. Speaking to ANI, Rathore also commented on the BRICS Summit, stating that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is securing a powerful platform to voice its views, make impactful global decisions, and foster domestic growth. "BRICS is a gathering of nations that are advancing rapidly on the global stage... These nations are strong in every respect, and the decisions they make impact the world. Under PM Modi's leadership, India is securing a platform to voice its views in every summit and organisation," he said.

'Voters Are Well-Informed'

Rajasthan Minister further noted that young voters are increasingly well-informed and recognise the efficiency of synchronised governance. "Voters are very discerning today; thanks to mobile phones and the internet, they are well-informed. Young voters, in particular, are casting their votes with their future in mind. They observe how work accelerates rapidly when the central government, the state government, and local bodies all work in unison. Moreover, the BJP ensures that 100% of the country's funds reach the grassroots level. I am confident that voters will exercise this precious vote, which comes around only once every five years, very wisely," he said.

Jaipur Municipal Corporation Election Details

Voting is taking place on Friday for 150 wards of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation. More than 2.4 million (24 lakh) voters will exercise their franchise.

Voting began at 7:00 AM and will continue until 6:00 PM.

Votes are being cast at a total of 2,256 polling stations across Jaipur. (ANI)