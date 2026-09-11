CPI's P Sandosh Kumar calls for strengthening the BRICS bloc as an alternative to US unilateralism. Ahead of the Delhi summit, he stressed its importance for regional cooperation and hoped for outcomes beneficial to India's economy.

'BRICS is an alternative'

Ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar on Thursday described the grouping as an important international platform and said BRICS should be strengthened as an alternative to unilateral approaches being pursued by the United States administration.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said the participation of major world leaders makes the summit significant and stressed the importance of dialogue and regional cooperation in addressing global challenges. “BRICS Summit is an important international event, and some of the most important world leaders are attending. All kinds of regional cooperation among nations are very much relevant. BRICS is all the more important because Trump and his administration is pushing towards many unilateral agendas. So, in a way, BRICS is an alternative. So we should strengthen BRICS,” he said.

Hope for beneficial economic outcomes

The CPI leader said India must protect its interests while engaging with other countries and expressed hope that the summit would produce outcomes beneficial to the Indian economy. “All discussions and deliberations, which are good for our economy, are welcome. So we need to wait till the outcome of the discussions. On the sidelines, there will be a number of bilateral discussions. I wish every success,” Kumar said.

His remarks came as India prepares to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. India is assuming the BRICS chairship for the fourth time in 2026, with the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".

Criticism over GDP data, Delhi disruptions

Kumar also questioned the significance of economic assessments by international institutions while commenting on India's latest GDP growth figures. “There is nothing new in this kind of revelation. IMF, World Bank, they have their own style of assessing things. They are coming out with certain data. The important thing is whether these data and details are actually reflected in the lives of the countrymen,” he said.

The remarks came after the IMF said India's real GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter was above its expectations and described the economy as resilient despite the energy price shock.

Kumar also criticised the impact of summit-related arrangements on daily life in the national capital. “Normal life has been affected in Delhi, not because of BRICS only. There are a number of reasons... Delhi: almost all roads are blocked,” he said, adding that restrictions and traffic congestion were affecting commuters. (ANI)