Nirmala Sitharaman attended MGRERI’s Chennai convocation, where she went viral for halting her own welcome video to keep the spotlight on graduates. She also urged Gen Z and Gen Alpha to embrace leadership and put the nation first as future leaders.

Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman grabbed attention at the convocation ceremony of Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute (MGRERI) in Chennai on Tuesday, September 15.

Nirmala Sitharaman, who was the chief guest at the ceremony, handed out certificates to the graduating students and addressed the gathering, where she also spoke about education, leadership, and India’s economic resilience. However, the Union Finance Minister’s reaction to a welcome video made for her ahead of the event caught everyone’s attention at the venue.

Reportedly, over 3,500 graduating students across various streams were present at the event to receive their convocation degrees, making the occasion a monumental milestone for the young cohort and their families.

Also Read: Education is a steadfast companion, unlike wealth: Sitharaman to grads

Nirmala Stops Her Own Welcome Video

As Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute witnessed the gathering of thousands of excited graduates, faculty members, and proud parents, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman became the talk of the town after she intervened while a grand audio-visual introduction highlighting her political journey was being played.

The organisers of the convocation ceremony began playing the audio-visual of a BJP leader’s journey from Tamil Nadu to national leadership on the giant screen right behind her, prompting the minister to step in and ensure the focus shifted back to the graduates.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Nirmala was first seen requesting the founder chancellor of the institute, Dr. A. C. Shanmugam, to stop the welcome feature before she herself intervened and asked the crew directly to cut the clip, uttering her now-viral line:

“Stop, stop. There’s no need for all that. Don’t play it.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Apparently, Nirmala Sitharaman’s direct request to halt the playback put the focus on the students who would be officially graduating from various disciplines, ensuring the historic ceremony remained a proud celebration of their academic achievements rather than a spotlight on political figures.

Since Nirmala is often known for her straightforward and no-nonsense demeanour, her decision to stop the welcome video quickly drew attention online, especially on X (formerly Twitter).

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Powerful Message to Gen Z and Gen Alpha

Addressing the gathering of thousands of graduating students, Nirmala Sitharaman urged Gen Z and Gen Alpha to reflect on society, embrace leadership, take responsibility, and put the country first, emphasizing that India’s security, strength, and future depend on the active contribution of its young citizens.

“Whether you call yourselves Gen Z or Gen Alpha, we are all ready to listen to what you have to say. But you must reflect on what is happening around you, what your role is, and what can be achieved for the country through you.” Nirmala said.

“Take up leadership. You must lead, and you must put the country first. Only if the country remains secure and strong will we have a home to live in. We should never give up our country,” she added.

Nirmala Sitharaman has been serving as India’s Finance Minister since May 2019, making her mark as the country’s first full-time woman finance minister. She has delivered nine consecutive Union Budgets since assuming office as Finance Minister, with the most recent being the 2026 Union Budget.

Also Read: India's economic agenda focuses on infra, capital assets: Sitharaman