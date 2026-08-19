A delivery boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar broke down in tears after his phone, purchased for around Rs 45,000 on instalments, slipped into a waterlogged road while he was out delivering a food order.

A delivery boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar broke down in tears after his phone, purchased for around Rs 45,000 on instalments, slipped into a waterlogged road while he was out delivering a food order. The incident unfolded earlier this week after heavy rainfall left several parts of Muzaffarnagar submerged. Vishal was riding to deliver an order when his phone accidentally fell into the waterlogged street. He immediately halted his delivery and desperately searched the flooded stretch, making repeated attempts to locate the device. However, his efforts proved futile, leaving him visibly distressed.

A passerby recorded Vishal’s desperate search and uploaded the video on social media. The emotional footage soon went viral.

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As a delivery worker supporting himself and his family, Vishal relied on the device to receive orders and earn his daily income.

Vishal had purchased the phone for around Rs 45,000 just three months ago through an instalment plan. He had managed to pay only three instalments, with several payments still outstanding.

Appealing to the municipal authorities for help, Vishal said the phone was crucial for his work and urged officials to assist in recovering it.

“I would like to request the municipality to help me find my phone. I am a poor man,” Vishal said.

He also blamed the Muzaffarnagar municipality for the waterlogged conditions and demanded that authorities intervene. Vishal insisted that he wanted his phone recovered from the spot and sought financial assistance.

“I want justice. My phone should be found here. I am asking for financial help. I am a poor man. I need help. The government should help me,” he said.