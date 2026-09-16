The Assam government has formulated a Rs 50,000 crore investment plan to achieve its 'Viksit Assam 2047' vision. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the plan will focus on developing government infrastructure projects across various sectors.

The Assam government has drawn up a plan to facilitate investments of Rs 50,000 crore in the state as part of its goal to achieve 'Viksit Assam 2047', Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. Sarma announced while briefing the media after the two-day District Commissioners' Conference in Jorhat, which concluded around midnight on September 14.

Investment for 'Viksit Assam 2047'

He said the proposed investment plan would cover various government infrastructure projects, including construction of Anganwadi centres, new stadiums and infrastructure in educational institutions ranging from schools to universities. Detailed discussions were held with the District Commissioners on the projects to be undertaken in each district, Sarma said.

Review of Government Initiatives

The conference also discussed measures to reduce the dropout rate among students at the secondary level and improve the implementation of various government schemes and public services, he said.

Sarma said the meeting also reviewed the implementation of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, establishment of new medical colleges at different locations and the phased upgradation of 4,000 health sub-centres into hospitals, as announced in the state Budget.

Land Banks for Industrial Growth

Discussions were also held on creating land banks in every district to facilitate industrial development amid a growing number of investment proposals in Assam. Sarma said states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra have reserved up to seven lakh bighas of land as land banks, while Assam currently has less than 10,000 bighas earmarked for future industrial development.

Other Key Agendas

The conference also reviewed the forthcoming Khel Maharan and reconstruction of embankments damaged during recent floods, he said.

Sarma said the meeting also discussed implementation of programmes outlined in the state government's Sankalpa Patra.

'Seva Sankalpa Abhiyan' Announced

He announced that the 'Seva Sankalpa Abhiyan' will be observed across Assam from September 17 to October 17, with 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and 'Viksit Assam 2047' as its central themes. The month-long campaign will include drawing, quiz and speech competitions, felicitation programmes for Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and mid-day meal cooks, besides Seva Setu camps at the block level to receive applications and grievances directly from people.

The conference was attended by all Assam ministers, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, senior officials of various departments and autonomous councils, District Commissioners, Co-District Commissioners and other officials of the district administration. (ANI)