Delhi Police booked BJP's Mundka MLA Gajendra Daral under the BNS and SC/ST Act after a complaint by party leader Sunil Kumar. Kumar alleged Daral and associates assaulted him and used casteist slurs. The BJP has summoned both leaders.

Delhi Police have registered a case under provisions of the BNS and SC/ST Act following a complaint by BJP Mandal President Sunil Kumar who alleged that party’s Mundka MLA Gajendra Daral, along with his associates, assaulted him and hurled casteist slurs. The police have registered FIR against unidentified accused persons, with the name Gajendra Daral also mentioned in the complaint. Acting in the matter, Delhi BJP has issued separate notices to Daral and and to Kumar, who is Kanjhawla BJP Mandal President, asking them to appear before the party's State Disciplinary Committee on September 16 and clarify their respective positions “over an incident that recently came to light through media and social media”. Daral and Kumar have been asked to appear before the committee at the Delhi BJP state office at 3 pm on September 16.

Complainant Details Alleged Assault and Harassment

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said he will continue to demand justice until the accused are arrested. "Ever since I assumed this position after winning the election about a year and a half ago, I have faced intolerable behavior and mistreatment from them. Disputes arose frequently over trivial matters, issues concerning the team, party workers, and other minor topics. They even criticized things like the garlands I wore and my clothing, declaring that they did not consider me a leader and that I wasn't even fit to sit with them. They used casteist slurs and made demeaning remarks,” he alleged. “Speaking to me in this manner, they assaulted me and held me captive there. It happened on the evening of September 10th at 8:30 PM. Deepak Mathur, Vivek, and his nephew Amit Mathur were all present. Apart from them, there were about 8 to 10 other people there as well. Gajendra Daral is the one who beat me... I am a BJP worker; I have been one for 15 or 16 years, and I will remain a BJP supporter and work for the party for the rest of my life. Yes, my FIR has been registered. I will continue to demand justice until the accused are arrested. I filed it against the MLA and his associates,” he added.

Kumar said he was satisfied with the police action so far. “The FIR has been registered; now we shall see to what extent I receive justice. I will keep fighting for justice and demanding it," he said.