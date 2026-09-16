To mark PM Narendra Modi's birthday on Sep 17, Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar will distribute electric scooties to Divyangjans in Faridabad. The initiative, part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', aims to empower the disabled and make them self-reliant.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, a special initiative is being taken in the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency towards empowering Divyangjans under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', a release said.

As part of this initiative, Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar will distribute electric scooties to Divyangjans. The programme will be held on September 17, 2026 at 10:30 am in Faridabad.

Empowering Through Mobility

The release said that such a large-scale initiative to provide electric scooties to Divyangjans is being taken for the first time in Faridabad. The objective of this initiative is to provide ease of mobility to Divyangjans and contribute to making them self-reliant.

The release said that beneficiaries have been informed about the programme.

'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

The Union Minister said that PM Modi has dedicated his life to the spirit of service and Antyodaya. His birthday is being celebrated not just as an occasion but as a resolve to bring positive change in the lives of the needy and deprived sections of society.

Through 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', an effort is being made to extend the benefits of development and public service to every section of society, he said, adding that various public service and welfare programmes will continue this month under the campaign. (ANI)