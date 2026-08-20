A Dubai-based woman has sparked an online debate after revealing the staggering amount she spends on her daughter’s international schooling, with annual education-related expenses running into several lakh rupees.

A Dubai-based woman has sparked an online debate after revealing the staggering amount she spends on her daughter’s international schooling, with annual education-related expenses running into several lakh rupees. Veronika, a mother of two living in Dubai, regularly shares glimpses of her family life on social media. In a recent Instagram video, she offered a detailed breakdown of the costs involved in sending her daughter to GEMS International School in Dubai, giving viewers a glimpse into the steep price of international education in the UAE.

According to Veronika, the first expense comes even before admission, with parents required to pay an assessment fee of AED 525, approximately Rs 13,000, for their child to be assessed.

The annual tuition fee is around AED 55,000, or nearly Rs 14.34 lakh. She said the amount can be paid in instalments, but tuition is only one part of the overall expenditure.

School transportation adds another AED 12,000, roughly Rs 3.12 lakh, to the yearly bill. Veronika explained that the school bus service collects children from their homes and drops them back after school.

Uniforms come with a separate price tag of approximately AED 1,000, or Rs 26,000. Additional expenses such as registration, re-enrolment and extracurricular activities can further inflate the total cost.

Food was another expense that caught Veronika off guard. Meals are not included in the tuition fee, prompting her to prepare lunch at home and send her daughter to school with a lunchbox every day.

Her candid cost breakdown quickly caught the attention of social media users, triggering a fierce debate over whether the price of international education in Dubai is justified.