A clash broke out between student groups during a General Body Meeting at Jadavpur University, injuring two ABVP members. The incident occurred over the constitution of the FETSU union. A police complaint has been filed, and security was deployed.

A physical altercation reportedly broke out between two groups of students at Jadavpur University during a General Body Meeting on Wednesday night, leaving two ABVP members injured; The General Body Meeting was organised by students affiliated with the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students' Union (FETSU) at around 9 pm at Arbindo Bhawan inside the university campus.

Clash Over Union Constitution

The incident occurred during a meeting related to the constitution of the FETSU Union, with students from different political affiliations reportedly opposing each other's positions. According to the report, Left-wing supporters allegedly attempted to constitute the union unilaterally during the meeting.

The move was opposed by ABVP supporters Diptiman Kar and Nikhil Das, the ABVP president. Following the opposition, a physical altercation reportedly took place between the two groups inside the university campus.

The injured ABVP members, Nikhil Das and Diptiman Kar, were subsequently taken to KPC Hospital in Jadavpur for treatment.

Police Complaint and Intervention

Around midnight, MLA Sarbari Mukherjee, accompanied by supporters, arrived at Jadavpur Police Station to lodge a complaint. Aritra Sarkar, a third-year Bachelor of Engineering student in Computer Science and Engineering from Murshidabad, submitted a written complaint stating that the incident had taken place inside the university campus.

Meanwhile, police received information about a disturbance inside the university premises. The Officer-in-Charge of Jadavpur Police Station attempted to contact the Vice-Chancellor and other university officials but could not reach them.

Later, a complaint regarding the disturbance was received through Dial 100. The Pro-Vice-Chancellor subsequently contacted the Jadavpur Police Station officer and requested police assistance inside the university campus.

A police team then entered the campus and removed outsiders from the premises. According to the incident report, police personnel observed that some posters and festoons outside Arbindo Bhawan had been torn and burned.

Around 50 to 60 people were found inside the Bhawan, where the General Body Meeting was still underway. Police asked them to come out, but they allegedly refused to leave. Police intervened and dispersed the gathering.

FIR Lodged

Following the incident, security forces and police officers have been deployed outside the university gates to prevent any further disturbance. The complaint filed by Aritra Sarkar names 11 accused persons and invokes Sections 191(2), 190, 117(2), 109, 197(1)(d) and 353(1) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 3(1)(r)(s) of the SC/ST Act.

According to the report, no complaint has so far been received from the other side in connection with the incident.

Situation Stable, Security Maintained

The situation in and around Jadavpur University is currently stable, the report said. However, police have received information about planned political agitations by student organisations affiliated with various political parties at the 8B Bus Stand and in areas surrounding Jadavpur University in connection with the incidents.

Police deployment outside the university gates has been maintained to prevent any further escalation and to ensure that the situation remains under control. (ANI)