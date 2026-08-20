Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan addressed IFS probationers at IGNFA Dehradun, highlighting forest conservation, integrity, technology, traditional knowledge and the role of forest services in India’s net-zero 2070 goal.

C.P. Radhakrishnan, Vice President, interacted with the probationers of the IFS 2025-2027 batch and training officials from the Royal Bhutan Forest Service at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA) in Dehradun. The young officers will have an important role to play in protecting the forests of India, wildlife, biodiversity and natural resources in the coming decades.

Forest Service Crucial for Viksit Bharat Aspirations

It was emphasized by the Vice President that India is aspiring to become a developed nation by 2047. In such a scenario, the role of the forest officers is becoming more and more crucial. He praised their contribution to enhancing ecological security in addition to meeting the aim of becoming net-zero in emissions by 2070.

Balancing Environment With Development

It was emphasized that development and environment are not contradictory terms. The Vice President encouraged the forest officers to look for practical ways of striking a balance between development and environment, ecological security and livelihood and current generation's needs and future generation's aspirations.

Besides, he talked about the significance of working together, stating that continuous joint efforts will help establish better institutions and ensure the development of the nation.

Traditional Knowledge Must Be Acknowledged In Forests Conservation

Radhakrishnan stressed on the need for acknowledging the knowledge that is possessed by the communities living in the vicinity of forests for generations together. Local experiences and traditional practices must be taken into consideration while formulating and enforcing forest conservation policies.

‘No Compromise on Integrity’

In his speech, the Vice President spoke of ethics in public services, emphasizing on the need for maintaining integrity in all cases. He requested the probationers to base their decisions, especially in difficult times, on the Constitution, law, scientific facts and public good. Apart from that, he asked them to adopt practices which can be adapted according to local situations.

AI, Drones and GIS in Forests Management

The Vice President talked about how modern technologies have become an important part of forestry. However, at the same time, he also stressed that technology should be an aid to field knowledge, good sense and sensitivity to local populations. He said that modern science of forestry and traditional ecological knowledge of India can coexist to bring a sustainable future.

Inclusion of Women in Forest Services

Furthermore, Radhakrishnan appreciated the increased number of women who have joined the forest service as well. He highlighted that about 17% of the present batch is constituted of women and he sees it as a good sign.

He told the probationers that they should evaluate their career not only through the position they hold but also through forests they have revived, wildlife that they have saved and legacy that they have left for future generations.

The program was also attended by Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, IGNFA Director Dr Rajendra Prasad and Course Director Ajita Longjam, amongst others.