Union Minister Sanjay Seth slammed the Jharkhand government for hiring agencies that were blacklisted in other states for conducting the JSSC-CGL and JPSC examinations, alleging a 'game plan' and questioning the government's motives.

Sanjay Seth Alleges 'Game Plan' in Jharkhand

Union Minister of State (MoS) and BJP MP Sanjay Seth on Thursday criticised the Jharkhand government for giving work to agencies that, he claimed, had been blacklisted and faced FIRs in other states, alleging a "game plan".

He claimed that something was happening "behind the curtain" in connection with alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL (Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level) and 11th to 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services examinations, which were cancelled by the state government following student protests.

Questioning the government's decision to award work to TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), Seth told ANI, "TDPL was blacklisted and debarred by the Uttar Pradesh government. What is the reason that after being debarred by the Uttar Pradesh government, you gave them work?" TDPL is an outsourced agency that was hired to conduct recruitment examinations for JSSC and JPSC.

"Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) and Inter Connected Network Pvt Ltd (ICN) -- both of these were blacklisted by the Bihar government in 2019, and an FIR was filed against them. And then you called both of them and gave them work. Somewhere behind the curtain, there was a game plan," Seth said. "All three companies were blacklisted, faced FIRs, and cases were filed against them by the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments. And you rolled out the red carpet for them. What is the reason? The public, the common people, want to know this," he said.

Praises Peaceful Student Protests

On the student protests against the JSSC-CGL examination, Seth said the agitation was conducted peacefully and democratically, without any political agenda. "The hunger strike and protests by students from Jharkhand were conducted in a democratic manner. There was no political agenda behind this," Seth said.

He added that the conduct of the protesters had set a precedent, noting that there were no anti-national slogans or vandalism during the agitation. "I can say that this has set a precedent, as neither were any anti-national slogans raised nor was there any vandalism. This sends a message to the country. The entire agitation has now concluded because the government has cancelled the examination," he added.

Comments on Kashmir's Transformation

Meanwhile, on the "This is an important part of India" statement by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Seth said, "Look at the employment opportunities that have emerged and the peace and tranquillity that have prevailed since the abrogation of Article 370... When American diplomats visited recently, they witnessed this firsthand--and their own reports would confirm this significant transformation."

"PM Narendra Modi's vision of putting Kashmir on the path of development has truly materialised... Pakistan is troubled by this; they have even summoned diplomats," he added. (ANI)