A post-festival clean-up in Manipur’s Liyai village turned into a remarkable spectacle of teamwork after a group of young men joined forces to wash massive carpets following the month-long Beivoli festival.

A post-festival clean-up in Manipur’s Liyai village turned into a remarkable spectacle of teamwork after a group of young men joined forces to wash massive carpets following the month-long Beivoli festival. A video shared by X user Neha Gurung showed nearly a dozen shirtless men standing waist-deep in muddy water as they wrestled with a giant red carpet.

Working in perfect rhythm, the youths gripped the carpet from different sides, repeatedly lifting, shaking and plunging it into the water. Their coordinated efforts sent waves of muddy water splashing around them as they battled the weight of the water-soaked fabric.

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Several others could be seen helping with the clean-up, while a truck parked along the nearby dirt road was loaded with colourful carpets and fabrics, including red and green pieces.

Set against Liyai’s lush, mountainous landscape, the scene offered a striking glimpse of community life in the Northeast. Dense greenery surrounded the winding road and the makeshift washing spot, adding to the visual impact of the unusual clean-up operation.

The carpets were being washed after the conclusion of the month-long Beivoli festival in Liyai Khullen village. Instead of leaving the demanding task to a few individuals, the village youths came together to tackle the heavy fabrics.

The Beivoli festival is associated with the blooming of the Giant Himalayan Lilies in Liyai Khullen, making it an important celebration for the local community.