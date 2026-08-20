Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who was serving life imprisonment in connection with cases arising from the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, died aged 80 at a Delhi hospital on Thursday.

Kumar, once a prominent political figure in Delhi and a three-time Lok Sabha MP, was lodged in Tihar Jail when he reportedly developed health complications. He was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

His death has brought renewed attention to his long and controversial political career, as well as the decades-long legal battle surrounding his alleged role in the violence that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.