A woman was shot dead in Delhi's Keshavpuram area. In another incident, a man was stabbed to death in an Ashok Vihar park. Separately, a 60-year-old woman was beaten to death by her son. Police are investigating all three murders.

Woman shot dead in Keshavpuram

A woman was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in the Keshavpuram area of the national capital in the early hours of Thurday. Police and an ambulance are at the spot. More details awaited.

Man stabbed to death in Ashok Vihar

Earlier, on July 29, a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death following an altercation with a group of unidentified persons at a park in North West Delhi, police said on Wednesday. According to Delhi Police officials, a PCR call regarding the stabbing incident was received at around 3:33 PM, following which a police team rushed to Khimman Singh Park in the Ashok Vihar area.

Police said the deceased, identified as Sunil (30), a native of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh, was present at the park along with Devki, wife of Pawan and a resident of Jahangirpuri, when 3-4 unidentified boys approached them. The official said that an altercation reportedly broke out over an issue, following which one of the assailants allegedly attacked Sunil and Devki with a knife before all the accused fled the spot. Sunil sustained multiple stab injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Devki also sustained injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment, police said. Delhi Police officials said the accused are absconding, and multiple teams have been constituted to identify and apprehend them. A case is being registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Son beats mother to death over liquor money

In a separate incident, a 60-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her younger son at their home in UP Colony, Kharak Gaon village, after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Maidan Garhi police station in the South District regarding the murder of a woman in the area. Police rushed to the spot and found the victim, identified as Chinta Devi, lying injured inside her house. She was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The Crime Team and FSL inspected the scene, and relevant exhibits were seized. During the inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased's younger son, Amod, allegedly assaulted his mother after she refused to give him money to purchase liquor. He fled the spot after the incident. The accused has since been arrested. Police have registered a case under relevant sections and taken up the investigation. (ANI)