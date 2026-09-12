The Institute of Medical Sciences at Banaras Hindu University is hosting EMINDIA 2026, the 22nd All India Conference of Academic Emergency Medicine, focusing on strengthening emergency, critical care, and operative services in the country.

The Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), is hosting EMINDIA 2026, the 22nd All India Conference of Academic Emergency Medicine, from September 9 to 13, with the theme “Strengthening ECO Services”, representing Emergency, Critical Care and Operative Services.

The formal inaugural ceremony was held on Friday at K N Udupa Auditorium, where certificates were presented to awardees of the Academic College of Emergency Experts (ACEE) Fellowship. Dr Sanjeev Bhoi, Director, WHO CCET, briefed the audience about the fellowship.

Certificates were distributed for fellowships in Emergency Medicine, Emergency Pediatrics and Critical Injury Care. Ashwamedh certificates, a faculty development programme by EMINDIA, were also presented to recipients.

Leaders Address the Future of Emergency Medicine

Prof Sagar Galwankar read the pledge for the recipients and announced the names of recipients of various INDUSEM awards, including Jan Suraksha Paritoshik, Samajik Abhiyantrik Samman, Shiksha Samruddhi Samman and Saksham Chhatra Paritoshik. Prof Sanjay Gupta, Dean, Faculty of Medicine, was also awarded the Swasthya Niti Samman for his policy and administrative skills.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, who attended the ceremony as Chief Guest, said that if more people in each profession thought more about the profession and less about their personal journeys, the profession would grow and, in turn, everyone would grow. He congratulated Dr Krishna Kumar and Dr Sagar Galwankar for their contribution towards Emergency Medicine in India. He also said that although India’s needs are different, greater participation from people who have seen and practised in the developed world could benefit society and the country.

Prof S N Sankhwar, Organising Chairperson and Director, IMS-BHU, said in his welcome address that Emergency Medicine is “not simply a speciality, it is the front door of the healthcare system”. He said he wanted EMINDIA 2026 to become a meeting of ideas, experience and action and encouraged young doctors, residents and students to participate actively, ask questions, challenge conventional thinking, share innovations and learn from experiences.

Guest of Honour Prof Sagar Galwankar, Chief Academic Director, Academic College of Emergency Experts and Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Florida, USA, said the existing recognition system in India recognises only a handful of doctors. He said INDUSEM therefore decided to recognise hundreds of doctors in India across disciplines and announced certificates for distinguished recipients.

Guest of Honour Prof Krishan Kumar, President-Elect, AAPI, USA, highlighted the contribution of Indian-origin physicians to healthcare in the United States. He expressed pride in serving as AAPI’s 46th President and praised INDUSEM and Prof Galwankar for their two decades of work in establishing academic emergency medicine in India. He highlighted the association’s work in building associations, examinations, curricula, faculty development programmes, research, digital training, conferences and a PubMed-indexed journal. Drawing on his four decades of experience in emergency medicine, including 30 years in pediatric emergency medicine, he emphasised the importance of strong knowledge and skills in the specialty and pledged AAPI India’s full support for the academic, political and leadership development of emergency medicine in India.

Prof Sanjay Gupta, Co-organising Chairperson and Dean, Faculty of Medicine, praised the association’s organisation, passion and commitment, particularly its practice of delegates bearing their own travel expenses and avoiding hotel stays. He also congratulated the fellows on clearing a challenging examination and receiving their fellowship certificates and encouraged participants to experience the culture and heritage of Banaras Hindu University during their visit.

Prof Puneet, Co-organising Chairperson and Medical Superintendent, Sir Sundarlal Hospital, said that in Emergency Medicine, every minute matters and that a quick response from the team is important. He expressed hope that the next two-day deliberations would bring consensus statements on various gaps present currently so that the best healthcare could be provided in the country.

Journal Launch and Conference Programme

The Vigyan Central Journal was also released on the occasion by the Vice-Chancellor and Dr Galwankar, who described it as India’s own “PubMed”.

The Organising Secretary, Prof Bikram Gupta, IMS-BHU, proposed the vote of thanks.

The main conference was held earlier on Friday in the presence of Dr Praveen Agrawal, National CME and EPICON 2026, 9th Annual Emergency Paediatrics and Injuries Congress.

The pre-conference programme began with a Skill Mela on September 9, followed by five specialised workshops on September 10 covering Mechanical Ventilation, Eye Emergencies, POCUS-Thoracic, POCUS-Guided Nerve Blocks and Obstetric Emergencies. The conference is being organised in association with ACEE, INDUSEM, EMA, AIIMS New Delhi and WACEM. (ANI)