The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana offers eligible women ₹2,500 every month through DBT. Announced by the Rekha Gupta government, the scheme focuses on financial empowerment, transparent registration and support for lakhs of women in Delhi.

The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana offers eligible women ₹2,500 every month through DBT. It is expected to benefit lakhs of eligible women through direct bank transfers.

Delhi Government Implements Important Financial Aid Scheme for Women

The Delhi government has made a significant move for the financial empowerment of women with the approval of the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana. Under this initiative, eligible women will get financial support of ₹2,500 every month. The scheme was announced under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and it is expected that lakhs of women in the national capital will be benefitted from it through direct transfer to their bank accounts. The registration for the scheme is expected to open soon, thus giving eligible beneficiaries the chance to apply and avail the financial aid. This scheme captures an important promise made by the government and aims to ensure financial security of women coming from poorer backgrounds.

Eligibility of Women for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana

The scheme is meant for women who fulfill the eligibility criteria laid down by the government of Delhi. To be eligible, the applicants must be resident of Delhi, belong to any of the eligible income brackets, and satisfy the age criteria specified. Only one woman from an eligible household can avail benefits under the program. Some categories such as tax payers and those receiving similar government financial assistance under other programs may not be eligible under the scheme.

Registration Process and Monthly Allowance

The government said the registration process would start soon on an official platform. Those women who are eligible will have to submit the relevant documents for verification to get approval. Post enrolment, the beneficiaries will receive ₹2,500 per month in their bank accounts directly under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, ensuring timely and transparent payments without any intermediaries. Officials have urged applicants to rely on official government announcements for registration updates and application procedures.

An Initiative Towards Enhancing Women’s Economic Empowerment

The government expects that the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana will ensure economic independence with regular monthly financial support. The administration believes that beneficiaries of this scheme will be able to meet household expenditures and improve their lifestyle. The government has allocated a huge budget for the implementation of the project, which is one of the flagship welfare schemes of Delhi state that is likely to help around 1.7 million qualified women across Delhi.