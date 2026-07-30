On International Tiger Day 2026, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami urged citizens to support tiger conservation, protect forests, eliminate single-use plastic, and promote responsible tourism to preserve Uttarakhand's rich wildlife and biodiversity.

On the occasion of International Tiger Day 2026, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami urged people to take an active part in tiger conservation, protect forests, and avoid single-use plastic. While speaking at the state-level event at Hyatt Centric in Dehradun, he highlighted that taking care of nature is a joint effort and balance of natural protection with sustainable development. The event featured a workshop along with the program to create awareness regarding the ban on single-use plastic.

Environmental conservation and protecting the ecosystem

While addressing the event, the Chief Minister remarked that saving tigers in fact means saving the entire environment. He stated that tigers are crucial for maintaining ecological equilibrium, which makes forest protection similarly vital.

Dhami referred to International Tiger Day as a reminder of the connection between flourishing forests and a healthy ecosystem and stressed that Uttarakhand is still on a growth path where both sustainability and progress matter.

Public participation is essential to end plastic pollution

He argued that the fight against single-use plastic can only be successful if people participate in the process. The chief minister said it is important to initiate actions by governments, but real effects should be brought about only by proper behaviour of individuals.

In addition, he mentioned an informative seminar arranged by the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, which he considered to be an effective way of raising people's awareness.

Tourists told to travel responsibly

Appealing to the visitors, Dhami requested tourists not to litter and dispose waste responsibly to help in preservation of the natural beauty of Uttarakhand. He urged the tourists to enjoy the scenic beauty of the state but not indulge in activities that would damage the environment. “Keeping the forests and tourist spots clean is the responsibility of everyone,” he said.

Youth will play a leading role in the plastic-free mission

The Chief Minister said that the state government is taking steps to involve young people in environmental campaigns, especially in campaigns promoting a plastic-free Uttarakhand. He was hopeful that the increased awareness of the youth would help towards a robust conservation drive in the times ahead and build a cleaner and greener state.

The importance of International Tiger Day

Celebrated annually on July 29, International Tiger Day aims to raise awareness of the necessity of conserving one of Nature’s most admired wild animals. India possesses more than 70% of the total wild tiger population in the world, thus promoting its conservation process. The occasion also acts as a reminder of the need for biodiversity preservation and protection of forest wildlife.