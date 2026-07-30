The Delhi government has reconstituted the Delhi Safai Karmchari Aayog, with CM Rekha Gupta appointing Sunita Kangra as Chairperson. The move aims to strengthen sanitation workers' welfare, improve civic services and enhance governance across the capital.

New Initiative focuses on better welfare of sanitation workers

In yet another important administrative step, the Delhi government has reconstituted the Delhi Safai Karmchari Aayog reiterating its resolve for the welfare and dignity of sanitation workers. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approved the reorganisation of the commission and appointed Sunita Kangra as its new Chairperson. The move comes as the government is making fresh efforts to improve sanitation services and ensure better coordination in the ongoing preparations for the Kanwar Yatra. The decision is in line with the administration’s focus on redressing the concerns of sanitation workers and improving the civic services in the national capital.

Sunita Kangra to Head the Commission

The new Chairperson Sunita Kangra will be responsible for the functioning of the Delhi Safai Karmchari Aayog. She will collaborate with various departments of the government on matters concerning sanitation workers. The commission is likely to put stress on working conditions of sanitation employees, outreach to welfare schemes, handling issues of employment, and improving rapport between sanitation workers and the government.

Officials are confident that the new commission will act as an advisory body recommending policy decisions in favor of sanitation employees and facilitating the cleanliness activities of the city.

Emphasis on Welfare of Employees and Improvement of Civic Services

The Delhi government has kept reiterating that sanitation employees are integral to the upkeep of public hygiene and urban facilities. The establishment of the new commission is expected by the government to improve the measures of welfare and speed up the redressal of grievances while also increasing coordination among the municipal authorities.

Moreover, the measure will also help the government fulfil its broader agenda of ensuring sanitation during major public events, such as the Kanwar Yatra that demands special planning and workforce for sanitation services.

Government Shows Its Willingness To Clean Up Delhi

The Delhi government is seen revamping the Safai Karmchari Aayog as part of its strategy to pursue better governance and public service delivery. With the appointment of new leaders for the commission, the objective is to accomplish a more proactive mechanism to help sanitation workers and maintain hygienic conditions.

Now with Sunita Kangra assuming the chairperson position of the commission, the government is hopeful of implementing steps to enhance sanitation services and bring to the fore the significance of civic workers in the development of the capital.