A fire broke out at a takeaway restaurant in Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Wednesday. Fire department officials rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

A fire broke out at a takeaway-type restaurant in the Satya Niketan area, close to Delhi University's South Campus, on early Wednesday morning, officials said.

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According to fire department information, a call regarding a fire in a restaurant under the jurisdiction of Chanakya Puri was received at around 6:09 am. Following the alert, fire department authorities dispatched two Water Tenders (WT), one Water Bowser (WB) and one Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) to the spot. The units were led by Leading Firefighter (LF) Sokaran and Station Officer Narender.

Providing preliminary information from the site, Assistant Divisional Officer Vinay said, "The blaze was brought under control. Fire was in the furniture and utensils on the ground floor of a restaurant. It's a takeaway-type restaurant. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far."

Further details are awaited.

Separate Fire Incident on June 14

Earlier on June 14, in a separate incident, a fire broke out at a restaurant near Desh Bandhu Gupta College in the national capital, officials said, adding that the blaze was brought under control and all people were safely evacuated.

On the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ved Prakash said, "I received the call around 5:15 am regarding the incident. There was a restaurant, and a banquet hall was located above it. Six fire tenders arrived, and the situation was brought under control."

He further added, "The restaurant wasn't operational at that time. It appears the fire started in a temporary structure on the upper floor. The exact cause isn't clear yet, though a short circuit is a possibility. Everyone was rescued safely from the adjacent building. There were about 10 to 12 people... Our team is on-site managing the situation, and the District Magistrate is also expected to arrive shortly."