A blast at a CNG station near Tikri Kalan Metro Station in Outer Delhi killed one person filling gas into a bus and injured six others on Wednesday afternoon. The Delhi Fire Service received a call at 3:37 pm. Officials said the explosion may have been caused by a CNG cylinder. The exact cause remains unclear and further details are awaited.

A blast at a CNG station near Tikri Kalan Metro Station in Outer Delhi on Wednesday afternoon left one person dead and six others injured. The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at around 3:37 pm. Firefighters rushed to the fuel station after reports of a blast.

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According to the fire department, the explosion may have been caused by a CNG cylinder. The person filling CNG into a bus died at the spot. Six others were injured, with reports describing their condition as serious.

Further details awaited

The exact cause of the blast is yet to be confirmed. Authorities are expected to examine the site and establish what triggered the explosion. Further details about the injured people and the circumstances leading to the blast are awaited.

Officials have not yet said whether any safety rules were breached there.